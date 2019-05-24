Hema Malini retains Mathura; gets 96,000 more votes this LS poll

Mathura (UP), May 24 (PTI) Actor Hema Malini managed to retain her Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 2,93,471 votes this general election, polling over 96,000 more votes than the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. "Hema Malini, the BJP candidate from Mathura Lok Sabha seat, won by a margin of 2,93,471 votes," District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said on Thursday.The actor-politician polled 6,71,293 votes and her nearest rival Kunwar Narendra Singh of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) got 3,77,622 votes, he said. BJP leader Padam Singh Sharma and the actor's counting agent claimed 499 out of 500 postal ballots were in favour of Hema Malini. Speaking about her success, the 70-year-old actor said the results reflected people's love and faith in her and that she would reciprocate by bringing in speedy development in her constituency here. "The results show that people are satisfied with the development the country has made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she said. The cinestar had trounced RLD vice-president Jayant Chaudhary by a margin of 3,30,743 votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.Sarthak Chaturvedi, legal expert of the actor for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, said the result shows that her popularity has not declined. He said the actor has also improved on her vote margin from 2014. Hema Malini polled 5,74,633 votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and bagged 6,71,293 votes this time, Chaturvedi added. PTI CORR SRY