scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Hema Malini retains Mathura seat

Lucknow, May 23 (PTI) BJP's Hema Malini retained the Mathura Lok Sabha seat by defeating RLD candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh.Hema Malini defeated Singh by a margin of 2,93,471 votes, the Election Commission's website said.While the actor-turned-politician 6,71,293 votes, Singh, her nearest rival, received 3,77,822 votes, it said.Congress candidate Mahesh Pathak got 28,084 votes. PTI ABN AAR

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos