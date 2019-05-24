Hema Malini retains Mathura seat

Lucknow, May 23 (PTI) BJP's Hema Malini retained the Mathura Lok Sabha seat by defeating RLD candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh.Hema Malini defeated Singh by a margin of 2,93,471 votes, the Election Commission's website said.While the actor-turned-politician 6,71,293 votes, Singh, her nearest rival, received 3,77,822 votes, it said.Congress candidate Mahesh Pathak got 28,084 votes. PTI ABN AAR