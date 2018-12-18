Henry Thomas joins DC Universe's 'Stargirl'

Los Angeles, Dec 18 (PTI) "The Haunting of Hill House" star Henry Thomas has joined the DC Universe live action series "Stargirl" in the recurring guest-star role of Golden Age Dr Mid-Nite.According to Entertainment Weekly, Dr Mid-Nite is a brilliant and forward-thinking medical pioneer, and a founding member of the JSA. With his trusty owl, he acts as the team's resident doctor and detective. Thomas is the latest addition to the cast of the show. Last week, it was announced that Joel McHale will play Golden Age Starman/Sylvester Pemberton and Lou Ferrigno Jr. was cast as Golden Age Hourman."Stargirl" revolves around Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), a struggling high-schooler who relocates to Blue Valley, Nebraska when her mom gets married.After finding out that her stepfather was Starman's sidekick Stripesy, Courtney uses his old Cosmic Staff to become Stargirl and inspire an unlikely group of young heroes to fight villains of the past. Geoff Johns, who is writing the first episode of the show, is also serving as the executive producer."Stargirl" is expected to premiere on DC Universe in 2019. PTI SHDSHD