'Her Smell' director Alex Ross Perry to tackle Stephen King's 'Rest Stop'

Los Angeles, Apr 19 (PTI) Filmmaker Alex Ross Perry will write and direct the film adaptation of Stephen King's short story "Rest Stop".The famed author's short was first published in Esquire magazine in 2003 and won the national magazine award for fiction in 2004. It was later included in King's 2008 collection, "Just After Sunset". The story, described as a propulsive cat-and-mouse thriller, follows the twisted journey of two women after a fateful encounter at a highway rest stop, according to Variety.Perry, 34, is best known for 2018 movie "Her Smell", featuring Elisabeth Moss in the lead. The film had premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. His other credits includes "The Colour Wheel", "Listen Up Philip" and "Queen of Earth"."Rest Stop" hails from Legendary Pictures with Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes overseeing it for the studio. Craig Flores will produce under his Bread & Circuses banner. PTI RB RB