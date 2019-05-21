Herbalife Nutrition Celebrates 20 Years of Success in India With the Unveiling of H24

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The H24 line of products will be available in two variants H24 Hydrate and H24 Rebuild StrengthBengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire IndiaTo celebrate its 20 Years milestone and a legacy cutting across health segments in India, Herbalife Nutrition today unveiled a new flavor offering of its Herbalife24 sports nutrition line, H24 Rebuild Strength and H24 Hydrate. In a journey that started in 1997, Herbalife Nutrition has set benchmarks by finding new ways to inspire health enthusiasts by combining world-class ingredients and finest products. H24 Hydrate is developed by sports nutritionists to help fitness enthusiasts maintain the hydration. The product helps restore water levels in the body that is essential for overall health and is key to optimum performance. It helps replenish the body with bioavailable electrolytes, (B1, B2, B5, B12 and C) and five essential vitamins (Calcium, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Potassium and Sodium). This refreshing drink has an osmolality of less than 270 mOsmol/kg. Available flavors: Orange Net Quantity per unit: 5 g X 20 N sachetsPricing:MRP Rs. 1380.00 (Incl. of all taxes) H24 Rebuild Strength assists with post-exercise recovery providing the right nutrients essential for decreasing muscle protein breakdown, increases muscle growth, and restore glycogen and enhance recovery. The H24 Rebuild Strength is a blend of amino acids, carbohydrate and protein that helps support lean muscle mass while carbohydrate enhances muscle recovery by supporting the delivery of Branch Chain Amino Acids (BCCAs) for muscle synthesis. Available flavors: Chocolate Net Quantity per unit: 50 g X 10 N sachets Pricing: MRP Rs. 2210.00 (Incl. of all taxes) Indian consumers are increasingly becoming conscious when it comes to health and fitness and Herbalife Nutrition have addressed the growing demand in the last 20 years through its innovative and indigenous product offerings. India's dietary supplement market has witnessed exponential growth and is ripe for innovation with macro tailwinds of fitness and preventive care. Herbalife Nutrition, over the last two decades has taken significant strides to enhance its footprint in India. The company has invested in R&D to develop local flavors and products to cater to a range of discerning customers. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ajay Khanna, Vice President and Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition said, Through the last 20 years, Herbalife has brought smiles and delight to many athletes and health fitness enthusiasts across the world, and our focus has always been on staying relevant to consumers who have made this journey an exciting one. As always, we will continue to delight our consumers with healthy and exciting new products. The products are banned substance tested. This product is certified with Informed-Sport. The Informed-Sport programme provides assurance that products have been tested for a wide range of substances prohibited in sport. Every batch of this product is tested for banned substances under the Informed-Sport programme. For more information please visit www.informed-sport.com. About Herbalife Nutrition Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs - since 1980. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition Independent Distributor, and a supportive community that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Herbalife Nutritions targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available through its Independent Distributors in more than 90 countries. Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, a non-profit organization that assists community organizations focused on providing good nutrition. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe. Herbalife Nutrition has more than 8,300 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit IAmHerbalife.com. PWRPWR