Herbalife Nutrition Inaugurates Water Plant in Kithiganur; To Benefit 2500 Families in the Area

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Kithiganur, Karnataka, India: Business Wire India The RO plant and water ATM will cater to 2500 families, 5 schools and other establishments in and around Kithiganur village in KarnatakaDistributed 500 water dispensers to families from the villageThe company plans to set up 2 more Water ATMs by November 19 near Hoskote Herbalife Nutrition, the global nutrition giant, today inaugurated the Water ATM and Reverse Osmosis (RO) system based water purifying plant in Kithiganur village, Karnataka. The plant will help over 2500 families and 5 schools in the region access clean drinking water. The plant was inaugurated in presence of Shri Arvind Limbavali, Member of Legislature Assembly, Government of Karnataka. Every year due to contaminated water disease like diarrhoea, dysentery and other related disease spreads in rural areas. The RO water plant will purify 1000 litres of water every hour and the water will be distributed to the families and schools in nearby villages through Water ATM. Herbalife Nutrition distributed 20 litres capacity water dispensers for convenient storage to 500 families across Kithiganur. Herbalife Nutrition celebrates twenty years of its business in India and the organizations growth is rooted in its ethos of building a healthier and happier world for all. Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Khanna, India Vice President and Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition, said, We are proud to support the Honorable Prime Ministers Swachh Bharath campaign with our initiative. Clean drinking water is essential to a healthy life. There is growing demand for potable drinking water in rural areas across the country. This plant is a step towards ensuring families in Kithiganur can access clean drinking water. We plan to install two more RO plants in villages near Hoskote. Shri Arvind Limbavali, Member of Legislature Assembly, Mahadevpura Constituency, Government of Karnataka said, Availability of potable drinking water is one of the basic needs and critical for overall wellbeing of people. This is an excellent initiative by Herbalife Nutrition and will help provide the water infrastructure to families in the region.About Herbalife Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs - since 1980. Together with our Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors, we are committed to providing solutions to the worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity, an aging population, skyrocketing public healthcare costs and a rise in entrepreneurs of all ages. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products, most of which are produced in Company-operated facilities, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, and a supportive community approach that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Herbalife Nutritions targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through its independent distributors in more than 90 countries. Through its corporate social responsibility efforts, Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF) and its Casa Herbalife programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA Galaxy, and numerous Olympic teams. Herbalife Nutrition has over 8,000 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2017. To learn more, visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com. Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated and new information is posted. PWRPWR