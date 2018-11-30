HERE Technologies Partners With Rise Against Hunger to Pack 2.8 Lakh Meals in India's Largest Meal Packing Event

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, November 30, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Meals packed will go to the undernourished in Maharashtra HERE Technologies, the global leader in mapping and location platform services, partnered with Rise Against Hunger to pack 2,80,000 meals today, for the impoverished and undernourished. As part of its global #GiveBack value of benefitting communities, 1500 HERE employees came together to create the largest meal packaging event in India. This commitment is above and beyond HERE's statutory CSR requirements.Undernutrition is one of the key issues plaguing India today. According to Food and Agriculture Organization, around 195 million people go hungry daily in India with 1 in 4 children being malnourished. As part of its CSR tenet, HERE Technologies strongly believes in giving back to the society and providing the communities with necessary resources and welfare measures to help them grow and flourish.Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Damandeep Kochhar, VP - Global Content Operations, HERE Technologies, said, "We are proud to partner with Rise Against Hunger in this milestone initiative. Hunger and food destitution pose major threats to the well-being of the underprivileged section of society. Rise Against Hunger is known for its commitment to eliminating hunger and have taken commendable steps in providing wholesome meals to people in need. This partnership gave us an opportunity for HERE employees to come together, collaborate on a massive scale and reach the target of 2,80,000 meal packets. The meal packets will be distributed to the elderly and children in need across Maharashtra."Dola Mohapatra, Executive Director, Rise Against Hunger India, said, "We are thankful to HERE Technologies for extending their support in packaging meals for the vulnerable populations and making this event a huge success. The encouragement and the enthusiasm of the HERE employees to put together 2.8 lakh meals was heartwarming. One of HERE's core values is giving back to the communities and this partnership is in line with our vision of eradicating hunger by 2030."About HERE Technologies HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, businesses and cities to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com and http://www.here.com.About Rise Against Hunger India (RAHI): Rise against Hunger, an international hunger relief organization, aims to show the world that it is, in fact, possible to end hunger by the year 2030. In 2014, RAH India was created as an independent entity in India, formally registered as 'Stop Hunger Now India' but later changed to Rise Against Hunger India in 2017. Headquartered in Bangalore, RAH India program began in 2015 due to increased interest and support by corporate partners to involve in meal packaging program. RAHI is committed to nourishing lives, providing emergency aid, empowering communities and growing the hunger movement. From floods to droughts, RAHI has been actively responding to emergencies. The team actively works towards bolstering agricultural production and income through various agricultural methods, business skills and market access. Source: HERE Technologies PWRPWR