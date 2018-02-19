Heritage Foods launches Nice Milk at Rs 37 per litre

Chennai, Feb 19 (PTI): Hyderabad-based dairy products maker Heritage Foods Ltd today announced the launch of Nice Milk priced at Rs 37 per litre as part of expanding product portfolio. The Nice Milk is the result of the continuous effort to re-look at the supply chain of milk portfolio and improve efficiency, a company statement said. "We at Heritage believe in developing a portfolio which caters to multiple consumer segments. Heritage Nice Milk priced at Rs 18.50 for half a litre is newest addition to our portfolio," company Executive Director, Brahmani Nara said. "We believe that this launch will help the brand Heritage reach newer consumer segments," she said. Heritage Milk was currently available in 15 States across the country. The company has 10MW renewable energy generation project to meet the power demand of its dairy factories, the release added. PTI VIJ SS