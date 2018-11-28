Hero Electric looks at exporting two-wheelers from next year

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Hero Electric mulls two-wheeler exports from next year to various regions including countries in Asia and Africa, a top company official Wednesday said. In the domestic market, the company aims to double its sales in the current fiscal. It had sold around 30,000 electric two- wheelers in the previous fiscal. Although our primary focus remains domestic market, we will start some exports to some Asian and African countries from next year, Hero Electric Managing Director Naveen Munjal told PTI. The quantum of overseas shipments would remain small as compared to domestic market where it aims to sell over one lakh units by 2020-21, he added. We aim to double our sales this fiscal and again next fiscal. We are looking at sales of over 1 lakh units per annum by 2020-21, Munjal said. He said that the companys sales network is also likely to double to nearly 900 dealerships from the current 450 by that period. Munjal added that the company will augment production capacity at its Ludhiana plant to around 80,000 units by April next year and is also looking to invest in a new facility in south India. On new models, he said that the company would launch at least two new models each year going ahead. Hero Electric currently has a portfolio of four models. The companys products now come with lithium ion batteries offering better range and acceleration. When asked about challenges being faced by the manufacturers in the electric mobility segment, Munjal said that the biggest hindrance was lack of long term strategy on part of the government. There is lot of ambiguity in terms of policy and the way ahead. A long term policy would help us plan better, he added. Hero Electric Wednesday unveiled third chapter of Super Sikh Run, a half marathon event. The company is the lead sponsor of the race which is scheduled to be held on December 9. PTI MSS SHWSHW