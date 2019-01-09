Hero Electronix forays into consumer tech, to launch 10 products in 5 yrs

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Hero Electronix, the electronics and technology venture of the Hero group, Wednesday announced foray into consumer products segment with plans to launch 10 artificial intelligence (AI) powered and connected devices in the next five years. The products will be across home automaton, automotive, health and entertainment domains, it said. The company, which is showcasing the first of these products at the CES 2019 (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas, said it has partnered with global technology giants like Amazon and Qualcomm. "We intend on launching a series of AI Powered connected products that are designed and built grounds up in India for India and the world," Hero Electronix Founder Director Ujjwal Munjal said. The company's first product has been designed to be the centerpiece of security, entertainment and automation needs of home. All the future devices have been developed ground up to solve specific needs of the Indian consumers and to work in Indian environments and family set-ups, it said. PTI RKL SHWSHW