Hero Electronix sets up semiconductor chip design centre in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Hero Electronix, the electronics and technology venture of the Hero group, Tuesday said it has opened a dedicated semiconductor chip design centre in Bengaluru. The centre has been set up by Tessolve, an engineering solutions firm which Hero Electronix had acquired in 2016, the company said in a statement without disclosing the investment made at the facility. It will focus on the needs of Tessolve's clients, which include major global semiconductor companies while also providing a strong impetus to its chip design offering, the statement added. "It is an important milestone for the Tessolve team in our journey to become a chip design leader and is followed by the acquisition of Analog Semiconductors a year back to strengthen our analog design capabilities," Tessolve Founder and CEO P Raja Manickam said. The centre will further help in strengthening the company's capabilities as an end-to-end solutions partner and semiconductor engineering services leader, he added. The Bengaluru centre will work in close association with Tessolve's other design centres to develop innovative chip solutions across verticals -- automotive, server, graphics and mobile platforms, the company said. PTI RKL ABM