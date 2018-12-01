Hero Fiennes Tiffin to Star in 'Freedom's Path'

Los Angeles, Dec 1 (PTI) British actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin is set to star in the upcoming war drama "Freedom's Path". Brett Smith is directing the movie based on his short film of the same name, reported Variety. Scott Mednick and Skyler Mednick will produce the project through their Mednick Productions, alongside A J Winslow and Jim Pidgeon.The story follows a wounded Union soldier named Kitch who, when saved by a group of black soldiers, helps them run the Underground Railroad while he recovers from his injuries. Fiennes Tiffin will play William, a naive Union soldier who is horrified when he enters the war. A deserter and a coward, he befriends Kitch and learns the error of his prejudice. PTI SHDSHD