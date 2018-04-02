Hero Moto logs best every monthly sales in Mar at 7.3 lakh units

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp today reported its highest ever monthly sales, clocking 7,30,473 units in March, a 20 per cent increase over the year-ago period.

The company had sold 6,09,951 units in the corresponding month last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

For the 2017-18 fiscal, the company clocked its highest ever sales of 75,87,130 units up 14 per cent, as compared with sale of 66,64,240 units in 2016-17.

"Achieving the landmark 7 million annual sales milestone - in both the calendar year 2017 and fiscal year 2017-18 - is a clear indication that Hero continues to be the preferred choice of customers across markets. Our overall global sales growth has given further impetus to our global expansion plans," Hero MotoCorp Chairman MD and CEO Pawan Munjal said.

The company is determined and focussed on bringing technologically-advanced products for customers across the globe, building production capacities and expanding customer touch points, he added. PTI MSS MKJ