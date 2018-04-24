Hero MotoCorp hikes motorcycle, scooter prices by up to Rs 625

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp today said it has increased prices of its models by up to Rs 625 with immediate effect. The upward revision in prices of bike and scooter models has been done to partially off-set rising input costs, including the prices of commodities, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing. The exact quantum of the increase will vary as per the model and specific market, it added. The company currently sells a range of two wheelers priced between Rs 40,000 and Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom). PTI MSS MR MR