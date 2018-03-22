Hero MotoCorp hikes stake in Colombian JV to 68 pc

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The countrys largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp today said it has increased stake in its Colombian joint venture to 68 per cent.

HMCL Netherlands BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hero MotoCorp, had formed the JV -- HMCL Colombia in 2014 holding 51 per cent stake with Woven Holdings LLC, a firm incorporated in the US.

Pursuant to subsequent investment by HMCL BV into the share capital of the JVC, the shareholding of the joint venture partners have been re-aligned and the companys shareholding in the JV has increased to 68 per cent, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

The other joint venture partners shareholding in the JV has decreased to 32 per cent on a fully diluted basis from 49 per cent, it added.

Investment is being made towards acquisition of 30 million compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) which on fully dilutive basis increase the shareholding from 51 per cent to 68 per cent.

Cost of acquisition or the price at which the shares are acquired is USD 10,500,600 (nearly Rs 70 crore), the filing said.

"(The) investment is being made to strengthen presence in overseas markets particularly Latin America," Hero MotoCorp said.

HMCL Colombia is engaged in the business of manufacturing, assembly and distribution of two-wheelers in Colombia. It had posted a turnover of USD 25.8 million in 2016-17 and USD 22.3 million in 2015-16, it added.

It started manufacturing operation in Villa Rica, Cauca Colombia in 2015. PTI RKL SBT