Hero MotoCorp holds plantation drive in Dehradun, creates record�

Dehradun, Jul 22 (PTI) Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp held a massive plantation drive in Dehradun district on Sunday by planting 2.10 lakh trees within 10 minutes, setting a new record. 35,000 families from 36 gram panchayats and 15 wards participated in the drive, the company said in a release on Monday. Organised as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the plantation drive which lasted for 10 minutes from 9 am to 9:10 am witnessed plantation of 2.10 lakh trees at different locations,it said. It is for the first time that such a large number of trees have been planted within 10 minutes in one district, the release said. Pervez Ahmed, the adjudicator from Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records, handed over a provisional certificate in acknowledgement of the new record to Vijay Sethi, Head CSR, Hero MotoCorp. "Our CSR programmes are designed to have a positive impact on as many lives as possible. A large part of our CSR initiatives goes towards meeting our environmental aspirations, as part of which we have planted over 14 lakh trees across the country since 2015," Sethi said. PTI ALM RVK