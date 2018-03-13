Hero MotoCorp launches Passion PRO, Passion XPRO

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The countrys largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp today announced the market launch of its new Passion PRO and Passion XPRO motorcycles priced at Rs 53,189 and Rs 54,189 respectively (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company is seeking to enhance its market share in the 100-110 cc motorcycle segment with the introduction of the two new variants, which are powered by BS-IV compliant 110cc engines.

Commenting on the launch, Hero MotoCorp Head (Sales & Customer Care) Ashok Bhasin said the company has over 50 per cent market share in the domestic motorcycle market in India, and also leads the 100-110cc segment with over 75 per cent market share.

"We are confident that the launch of these two new generation Passion 110cc motorcycles will further consolidate our leadership in the domestic motorcycle market," he said in a statement.

Passion is the second largest selling motorcycle brand in the country, behind Heros Splendor brand. The Passion 100cc has been currently growing at around 20 per cent, Bhasin added.

The two new variants are equipped with Heros i3S (Idle-Stop-Start System) technology, making it performance oriented and more efficient, the company said. PTI RKL ADI ADI