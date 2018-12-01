Hero MotoCorp Nov sales marginally up at 6,10,252 units

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Saturday reported a marginal increase in its sales to 6,10,252 units in November.The company had sold 6,05,270 units in November 2017, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement."The industry witnessed conservative sales off-take during the previous couple of months owing to issues like increase in insurance costs before the festive season and overall low key market sentiment. However, sales picked up in the last few days of the festive season," the company said.During the month, the company commenced nationwide retail sales of its new 125cc scooter, Destini 125, first and only scooter to feature an idle start-stop system.Hero MotoCorp also renewed its association with golfing icon Tiger Woods this week, ahead of the annual Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. The company signed Tiger as its Global Corporate Partner in 2014. PTI KRH KRH BALBAL