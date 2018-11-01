Hero MotoCorp sales rise 16 pc to 7,34,668 units in Oct

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp Thursday reported 16.4 per cent rise in total sales at 7,34,668 units for October.The company had sold 6,31,105 units in the corresponding month last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.This is the fourth occasion in this fiscal, and sixth overall, when the company has registered sales of more than seven lakh units of two-wheelers in a month, it added. PTI MSS BALBAL