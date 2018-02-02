Hero MotoCorp sales up 31.7% in January at 6,41,501 units

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The countrys largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp today reported 31.7 per cent jump in sales to 6,41,501 units in January. The company had sold 487,088 units in the same month last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement. Commenting on the sales performance, Hero MotoCorp Head of Sales, Marketing & Customer Care Ashok Bhasin said, "Our robust double-digit growth in overall two-wheeler sales has been driven by very strong growth in both scooters and motorcycles." He said in the April-January period of the ongoing fiscal, the companys sales have already crossed the six million units milestone. "We are confident of maintaining our strong growth trajectory and setting a new industry benchmark in sales for the full year," he added. PTI RKL ANS BAL