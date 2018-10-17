Hero MotoCorp shares fall 3% after Q2 results

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Shares of Hero MotoCorp Wednesday fell by 3 per cent after the company reported a 3.38 per cent dip in its standalone profit-after-tax for the September quarter. The scrip declined 2.88 per cent to end at Rs 2,815.10 on the BSE. Intra-day, it slumped 4.34 per cent to Rs 2,772.85. On the NSE, shares of the company fell by 3 per cent to close at Rs 2,807.55. The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Tuesday reported a 3.38 per cent dip in its standalone profit-after-tax to Rs 976.28 crore for the September quarter mainly on account of higher expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,010.49 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Hero MotoCorp said in a BSE filing. Revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 9,090.94 crore as against Rs 8,371.74 crore in the same period previous fiscal, it added. PTI SUM SHWSHW