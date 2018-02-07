Hero MotoCorp unveils 200cc adventure motorcycle, 2 scooters

Greater Noida, Feb 7 (PTI) The countrys largest two- wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp today unveiled 200cc adventure motorcycle, XPulse and two new 125cc scooters, which will hit the markets later this year.

With the XPulse, the company is strengthening its presence on the higher engine capacity motorcycle segment.

"We will continue to have enhanced focus this year on two rapidly growing segments - premium motorcycle and scooter. Aligned with this strategy, we have showcased two new scooters and a dual purpose motorcycle here, which will be launched later this year," Hero MotoCorp Chairman, MD and CEO Pawan Munjal said here at the Auto Expo.

The scooters, Maestro Edge 125 and Duet 125, along with the 200cc adventure motorcycle are new segments for the company, he added.

"We are therefore confident of further expanding our market leadership with these new launches," Munjal said.

"With the future of personal and shared mobility on the cusp of a major shift, we are working on developing new technologies and solutions that will match our future aspirations," he added.

The new scooter range will be introduced in the market by the second quarter of 2018-19 financial year while the XPulse will hit the roads ahead of the festive season, the company said.

All the products have been designed and developed by the companys in-house R&D team based at Hero Innovation Centre, Jaipur.

According to Hero MotoCorp Chief Technology Officer Markus Braunsperger, the two new scooters are the only scooters in India to be equipped with start-stop feature.

Companys Head of Global Product Planning, Malo le Masson said the XPulse will address the growing trend of adventure riding in India and in global markets.

"On the other side, our 125cc scooters will grasp the shift happening towards higher capacity segments in scooters, enabling us to cover 99 per cent of the scooter segment," Masson said.

In the last two months, Hero MotoCorp has unveiled as many as seven new products. PTI RKL ANU