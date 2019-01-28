Heroin, pistol recovered near Indo-Pak border

Ferozepur, Jan 28 (PTI) Six packets of heroin weighing 2.9 kg were recovered by the BSF near the India-Pakistan border here on Monday, officials said.A Pakistan made pistol, one magazine and five rounds were also recovered during the special search operation carried out near border out post (BOP) Gatti Hayat, the Border Security Force (BSF) said.Sandeep Channan, DIG BSF, Ferozepur Sector said that the a jawan of the force deputed at the BOP observed some suspicious movement near the zero line.Some smugglers from Pakistan were trying to enter India forcing the BSF troopers to fire at them, he said."Though, the smugglers managed to escape due to the dense fog, the troopers carried out a search operation in the area and made the seizures," he added. PTI COR CHS RHL