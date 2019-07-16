Heroin worth Rs 28 lakh seized from man at Indo-Nepal border in UP

Maharajganj (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) A man has been arrested for possession of heroin worth Rs 28 lakh at the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said Tuesday.Raju Lodh was headed for Nepal on Monday night when he was arrested by a joint team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and police after 28 gram heroin was found on him, SSB Danda Head check post Inspector Abhijit Aryan said.Lodh, a resident of the Sonauli area here, was handed over to the police, the SSB official added.A case has been registered at the Sonouli police station in this connection, police said. PTI COR SAB MAZ IJT