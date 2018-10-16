Hertz Asia Wins Travel Weekly Asia Readers' Choice Awards for the Fourth Consecutive Year

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Asia has been named the winner of the Best Car Rental Category at the 4th annual Travel Weekly Asia Readers' Choice Awards 2018. Since the commencement of the awards in 2014, Hertz has been presented the Best Car Rental accolade each year. Winners of the prestigious awards are voted upon by industry professionals across Asia Pacific and readers of Travel Weekly, which prides itself on "Saluting Brilliance" and recognising the best of the best in the travel industry. The award ceremony took place on 15th October, 2018 at Mandarin Orchard Singapore and was attended by leading industry experts and professionals. Eoin Macneill, Vice President Asia Pacific, Hertz, said: "The Hertz Asia team is extremely proud to once again be awarded the winner of the Best Car Rental Category. This accolade is a testament to the dedication of our employees, franchisees and general sales agents to make our brand recognised for superior service. To win the title for the fourth year in a row during Hertz's 100th year of business is very special. I would also like to thank our valued customers for their trust in Hertz," Eoin finished. Hertz was also awarded its 13th successive Travel Hall of Fame accolade at the TTG Travel Awards in September. This recognised the organisation's outstanding contributions and innovations to the industry over the decades. For more information about the Travel Weekly Asia Readers' Choice Awards, visit: https://www.travelweekly-asia-rca.com/ ABOUT HERTZ The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates its brands in approximately 10,200 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through the Adrenaline, Dream, Green and Prestige Collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen, operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 and Flexicar car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com. Photo -https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20181016/2269015-1Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180827/2221151-1LOGO PWRPWR