He's here! Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West welcome baby boy

New York, May 10 (AP) Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, a boy born via surrogate.Kardashian West tweet Friday: "He's here and he's perfect!" A spokeswoman said in an email, "They are not sharing any additional details at this time." The new baby joins North, Saint and Chicago. Chicago, who's a year and a half, was also born via a gestational carrier. North, the oldest, is five. The new baby is the couple's second son after Saint.The birth comes after Kardashian West disclosed she's studying to be a lawyer through California rules that allow for professional mentorship over law school. (AP) MRJMRJ

