Hetero acquires Spain-based Tarbis Farma

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Drug firm Hetero Wednesday said its European subsidiary Amarox has acquired Spain-based Tarbis Farma from Grupo Ferrer Internacional for an undisclosed amount. Commenting on the development, Hetero Labs Executive Director A V Narasa Reddy said: "This acquisition fits well with Hetero's growth strategy in EU giving Amarox a platform to reach out to the customers in a robust way with the present portfolio and Hetero's pipeline of products." The company, however, did not provide any financial details of the acquisition. Tarbis Farma comes with a robust product portfolio and an extensive marketing network with well-experienced personnel in retail business across Spain, Hetero said. The acquisition enables Hetero with a strong front-end marketing presence giving Amarox the required commercial infrastructure, product portfolio, manpower and a seamless entry into the retail, hospital and tender business channels in Spain, it added. Hetero currently has 36 manufacturing facilities worldwide and has presence in over 126 countries.