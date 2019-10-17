Hexagon & MSC Software Showcases the Power of Autonomous Mobility and Immersive Experience at the New India Facility

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) India Customer Experience Centre demonstrates Virtual Test Drive and Immersive Reality simulation of fluid and thermal dynamicsBANGALORE, India, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Software Corporation (MSC), a global leader in computer-aided engineering (CAE) simulation software and services, today announced the launch of its new Customer Experience Centre in Pune, India. Visitors will be able to access its Virtual Test Drive simulator - the first to be open to anyone in India - and experience how immersive Virtual Reality (VR) technology can be used to understand complex simulated phenomena in a more relatable visulisation.The centre is split between two experience zones. The first focusses on MSC's Virtual Test Drive (VTD) solution, which provides a complete toolchain to simulate vehicle driving applications. VTD allows for the creation, configuration, presentation and evaluation of virtual environments for road and rail simulations. It is used for the development of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and automonomus driving systems, and to create real-world scenarios for vehicle driver training simulators.The VTD zone will showcase the capabilities of the open and flexible modular platform, from the generation of 3D visualisations to the simulation of complex traffic scenarios and simplified or physical sensor models. Demonstrations will show VTD in use throughout the automotive supply chain for Software in the Loop (SiL), Driver in the Loop (DiL), Vehicle in the Loop (ViL) and Hardware in the Loop (HiL) applications, and coupled with MSC and third party or custom packages for high fidelity co-simulations.The second zone is a Virtual Reality experience zone showcasing the powerful capabilities of Cradle Computational Fluid Dynaics (CFD) suite, and how it is used to help non-CFD specialists conceptualise design choices. For example, it allows a viewer to virtualy fly over skysrapers to understand how wind is channeled, to see air flows inside a room to understand effectiveness of simulated air-conditioning, or to look aroud a graphics card to understand which components are at risk of overheating or thermal fatigue.Sridhara Dharmarajan, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, India and MSC Software Indo-Pacific, MSC Software commented on the significance of the Center, "Building a driverless car requires that an autonomous system learns to drive as good as a human. Its artificial intelligence needs to 'drive' a highfidelity representation of the actual vehicle for billions of miles. Our VTD simulator will show customers how they can test all the systems involved to make this complex engineering challenge possible and enable close synchronization of the engineering effort throughout the supply chain. Similarly, our VR zone is designed to provide a truly immersive experience that will aid better design and engineering by including stakeholders from the beginning to the end of product development."About Hexagon | About MSC SoftwareHexagon is a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, and quality across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, safety, and mobility applications.Our technologies are shaping urban and production ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous - ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.MSC Software, part of Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division, is one of the ten original software companies and a global leader in helping product manufacturers to advance their engineering methods with simulation software and services. Learn more at www.mscsoftware.com. Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division provides solutions that utilise data from design and engineering, production and metrology to make manufacturing smarter. For more information, visit hexagonmi.com.Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 20,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.8bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.The MSC Software corporate logo and MSC are trademarks or registered trademarks of MSC Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. NASTRAN is a registered trademark of NASA. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1012551/MSC_VTD_Simulator.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1002355/Hexagon_MSC_Logo.jpg PWRPWR