HFCL bags orders worth Rs 148 cr

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Telecom equipment maker Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited (HFCL) said Sunday it has bagged two contracts worth Rs 148 crore from Larsen & Toubro. The contracts are for executing telecommunication systems projects for Mauritius Metro Express Project and Dhaka Metro Mass Rapid Transit System. The Mauritius Metro Express Project is along a 26-km route that will connect Curepipe to Immigration Square in the capital Port Louis, the company said in a BSE filing. The Dhaka Metro Mass Rapid Transit System Project is along a 20 km route and is an elevated metro rail system connecting Uttara and Motijheel, it added. PTI SVK MRMR