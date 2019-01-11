HG Infra bags Rs 565-cr highway project in Haryana from NHAI

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) HG Infra Engineering Ltd Friday said it has bagged a highway project worth Rs 565 crore in Haryana from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). "HG Infra Engineering Ltd, a leading player in the road construction sector is declared L-1 bidder for a new Hybrid Annuity mode project Rewari- Ateli Mandi section of NH-11 valued at ... Rs 564.98 crore," the company said in a statement. The project work includes upgradation of four-lane Rewari-Ateli Mandi section from 11.78 KM at Rewari to 43.44 KM near Ateli Mandi, for a length of 31 KM as feeder route. The construction period for the project is two years, while the operation period is 15 years. "Winning these projects is testimony for domain expertise and rich experience we have with us. We would continue to strive for excellence in the sector to grow further," said HG Infra Chairman and Managing Director Harendra Singh. The company has 22 orders under execution with its presence in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh. PTI NAM NAM RUJMKJ