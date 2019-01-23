HG Infra bags Rs 997 cr road project under Bharatmala programme

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) HG Infra Thursday said it has won a Rs 997 crore project in Rajasthan from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Bharatmala programme. "HG Infra Engineering Limited, a leading player in the road construction sector is declared L-1 bidder by NHAI for new EPC (engineering, procurment and construction) project in Rajasthan under Bharatmala Pariyojana. The cost of the project is Rs 997 crore," the company said in a statement. The project work includes construction of an eight-lane carriageway starting at Haryana-Rajasthan border and ending at junction with SH44 section of Delhi-Vadodara green field alignment (NH-148N). The company said it had also bagged an order worth Rs 565 crore for a NHAI road project in Haryana on January 11, 2019. With this, its order book has swelled to Rs 6,062 crore as on date. "We have been able to bag two back-to-back high value orders in the same month from NHAI. This proves our order domain expertise and strong execution capabilities in the infrastructure sector," company's chairman & managing director, Harendra Singh, said. HG Infra provides EPC services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis and undertakes civil construction and related infrastructure projects in the road construction space. With 22 orders under execution, it has presence in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh. PTI NAM RVK MRRVK