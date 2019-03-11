HGS, NASSCOM Foundation launch centre to train differently-abled persons

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) has teamed up with NASSCOM Foundation, to launch a centre of excellence in Bengaluru for training differently-abled persons. "Hinduja Global Solutions in collaboration with NASSCOM Foundation, has launched a centre of excellence for training persons with disabilities (PwDs) in Bengaluru," a joint statement said. The centre will train a minimum of 100 PwDs making them industry-ready over the next 12 months with a goal to place at least 50 per cent of them in companies already sensitised for hiring them. This is third such centre set up under the partnership, after Noida and Delhi. "As part of the training program, these 100 trainees will be skilled in a variety of job roles suitable for hospitality, IT or BPM and retail industries. They will also be trained on soft skills, interview skills, communication skills, English language...," the statement said. Efforts are being made to ensure that the centre is accessible not just in terms of barrier-free access but also uses assistive technologies and follows the principles of universal design. PTI MBI SHWSHW