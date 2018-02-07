scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Hi-tech baggage scanners to be installed at 9 airports

(Eds: Repeating after changing headline)

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) In a bid to enhance passenger convenience at airports, the AAI has placed an order worth over USD 50 million with global leader Smiths Detection for hold-baggage scanners, which will be installed in nine airports across the country.

The in-line baggage screening system means air travellers will no longer have to queue-up near the X-ray machines to scan their baggage before check-in and will also result in smooth passenger flow at these airports.

"Smiths Detection won the bid to install and integrate high-speed explosives detection systems (EDS) for hold-baggage screening at 11 sites of nine airports across India," according to a statement from Smiths Detection.

The scanners will be installed at nine airports, including Chennai and Kolkata, it said.

"Smiths Detection is honoured to partner with the AAI -- supporting the airports to stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape with a technological solution that is fully- compliant with regulatory requirements," Jerome de Chassey, general manager of Smiths Detection in India, said.

The CTX 9,800 high-speed explosives detection system can scan 1,800 bags per hour and is certified by the US Transportation Security Administration and the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

London-based Smiths Detection has installed over 4,000 hold-baggage solution units worldwide at some of the worlds 100 largest airports. PTI JC KJ

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos