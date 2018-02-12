Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz showcases Novus Pilot technology

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz today showcased an all-new technology, Novus Pilot, at Auto Expo in the latest Mahindra trucks and buses.

The company, which designs and develops technology for autonomous and driver-assistive systems, said the technology provides audible collision warning for all road users, including two-wheelers, four-wheelers, pedestrians, etc.

A multi-camera system trained specifically on Indian roads, Novus Pilot is a one-of-its-kind technology that works successfully in Indian driving conditions.

"As 90 per cent of accidents occur due to human error, Novus Pilot will help in significantly reducing such accidents," Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Ltd Founder and CEO Anuj Kapuria said in a statement.

The companys patented product will be the key enabler in Mahindras trucks and buses, supporting their pursuit of providing the safest trucks on Indian road, he added. PTI MSS SBT