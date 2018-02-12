Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz showcases Novus Pilot technology

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz today showcased an all-new technology, Novus Pilot, at Auto Expo in the latest Mahindra trucks and buses.
The company, which designs and develops technology for autonomous and driver-assistive systems, said the technology provides audible collision warning for all road users, including two-wheelers, four-wheelers, pedestrians, etc.
A multi-camera system trained specifically on Indian roads, Novus Pilot is a one-of-its-kind technology that works successfully in Indian driving conditions.
"As 90 per cent of accidents occur due to human error, Novus Pilot will help in significantly reducing such accidents," Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Ltd Founder and CEO Anuj Kapuria said in a statement.
The companys patented product will be the key enabler in Mahindras trucks and buses, supporting their pursuit of providing the safest trucks on Indian road, he added. PTI MSS SBT
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today