Hideout unearthed in Kashmir's Shopian district

Srinagar, Nov 8 (PTI) Security forces Thursday unearthed a militant hideout in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered material used in making improvised explosive devices (IEDs), police said.A joint team of police and Army unearthed the hideout at Ramnagri in Shopian district following a specific tip off, a police official said.He said incriminating material including explosives and other material used in making IEDs was recovered from the hideout.The official said police have registered a case and started investigations. PTI MIJ DVDV