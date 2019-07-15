High Court of Bombay Drops Charges Against Gaurang Doshi in 'Wilful Breach of Court Order' Case

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaurang Doshi, the famed producer renowned for his masterpieces such as Aankhen, Deewaar: Let's Bring Our Heroes Home and Bawandar, has successfully appealed and won a respite in an earlier case where he was framed and would have faced a 6-month simple imprisonment following the contempt of court for 'wilful breach of court order' as he could not be present in court. This deserved triumph came for Gaurang Doshi on July 13, 2019, where the High Court of Bombay committee led by Honorable Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice N. M Jamdar, passed a judgement, and decided to drop the charges of contempt of court against him.This news comes in the wake of the recent order of the Bombay High Court, wherein he has been asked to furnish a deposit Rs. 1.25 crores, which allows him to pursue his envisioned new ventures and steer clear of allegations. While these new projects still remain under wraps, and the names left to mere hush-hush, Gaurang Doshi is all set to sweep his audience off their feet promising something bigger and better by the end of July with some grand announcements.Gaurang Doshi expresses, "The last few years have been tough, but it has just proven that my passion for films and the creative process involved in bringing projects and talent to life is as strong as it has ever been. With nothing but the truth by my side, I've put the past behind me, and I look forward to a very promising future. I thank all my fans, my supporters and business partners who never lost faith in me and continued to motivate me to overcome the challenges pelted at me. I am a fighter, who will never give up. I will rise above all the hurdles relentlessly should my ill-wishers decide to falsely accuse me again. I will never give up. With one bad chapter closed, I look forward to a brand-new chapter where I already see some best times dawning in the Indian Film Fraternity with the kind of stories and concepts that have been appreciated by not only the Indian but global audiences. There has never been a better time to be a part of the Indian Movie Industry with opportunities sprouting beyond the big screens right into the digital space. Having said that, I'm already thankful for the opportunities that lie ahead of me."About Gaurang Doshi Gaurang Doshi is a renowned name in the Bollywood Industry who has created Gaurang Doshi Productions. He has made movies such as 'Aankhen', 'Deewaar - Let's Bring Our Heroes Home' and 'Sandstorm' and is currently looking at producing new projects. Indeed, a new beginning waits for Gaurang Doshi. PWRPWR