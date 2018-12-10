High court stays election process of Rajasthan cricket Academy till Dec 13

Jaipur:- A single judge bench of Rajasthan high court Monday stayed the election process of Rajasthan Cricket Academy (RCA) till December 13. The registrar cooperative society had dissolved the executive body of RCA headed by Congress leader and former Union minister C P Joshi on September 18 this year and directed fresh elections by an ad-hoc committee.This was owing to the ongoing dispute between the group led by C P Joshi and the one led by RCA secretary R S Nandu. The order for dissolution was challenged in the High Court through a petition filed by RCA through its president C P Joshi. The petition was opposed by 6 district associations and the state government on the ground that the order of registrar was appealable before secretary, Sports Council.The bench found the petition not maintainable on the ground of seeking alternative relief and directed the aggrieved parties approach the Secretary Sports Council on December 13, and that the body decide on the appeal the same day. The bench also halted the election process till that period. PTI COR TVSTVS