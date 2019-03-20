High on Life With Mark Inglis Hosted by Rustomjee Crown

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, March 20, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The first double amputee to climb Mount Everest talks about success in the face of adversity through his experiences The My Space Pavilion at Rustomjee Crown hosted a unique and fascinating experience on 15th March, 2019. Rustomjee, in association with Maximus Mice & Media Solutions Pvt. Ltd and Speaking Minds Knowledge Solutions, organized an evening with Mr. Mark Inglis. He is the first double amputee to climb Mount Everest who spoke about his experiences as he surmounted not only the peak, but also personal adversity thereby introducing the My Space experience to South Mumbai. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/838542/Mark_Inglis_Rustomjee_Crown.jpg )The audience of over 65 guests listened with rapt attention as Mr. Inglis engaged with the audience in an interesting talk that touched upon life experiences using mountaineering as a metaphor for business and life, utilising his wide experience in the mountains, vineyards and boardrooms. Mr. Inglis spoke about his experience of being stuck in an ice cave for about for 13.5 days while on a search and rescue trial climb. Mr. Inglis described his zeal with the phrase 'your attitude determines your altitude'. Emphasizing on his survival motto - 'Knowledge eliminates fear', he further spoke about importance of 'My Space' a unique lifestyle concept by Rustomjee to pursue passion - "You definitely need 'My Space' to find your passion. Passion is the thing that drives everyone. Passion is something that you can aim for and it is the most important thing that we can give to our youth. We need to instill passion in our youth and they will take themselves on a journey through life."The event was also graced by a few renowned personalities like Prahlad Kakkar and senior leaders from the Banking, Media, Entertainment and other sectors. Rustomjee Crown displayed its usual flair for hospitality and the mood of the evening was elevated with some delectable snacks, drinks and scrumptious dinner.Speaking about the event Mr.Shekhar Lele, Head of Marketing, Rustomjee, said, "We at Rustomjee believe in providing not just spaces, but inspiration too. It was inspiring to hear Mr. Inglis speak about his journey and how he overcame not only the highest mountain, but also immense personal adversity. It also gave the audience an opportunity to reflect upon how to better handle their lives, journeys and pursuit of happiness. And what better venue than the 'My Space' pavilion at Rustomjee Crown."Raga Olga D'silva, Director, Speaking Minds Knowledge Solutions said, "Maximus Minds is all about extraordinary stories, extraordinary experiences and relationships. Tonight's showcase was about the extraordinary story, content, event experience and curation that is representative of the kind of work from Maximus MICE & Media Solutions and Speaking Minds."About Rustomjee Crown: Rustomjee Crown, at Prabhadevi, offers the ultimate SoBo living experience. An ode to the creative genius that is Hafeez Contractor, this architectural marvel boasts of 3, 4 and 5 BHK apartments that offer panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and an elegant lifestyle. For those who are an integral part of the tapestry of the city and yet value their privacy and solitude, Rustomjee Crown is the perfect fit. The exclusive, palatial gated community is an elite niche which presents myriad opportunities to indulge yourself, bond with family or just enjoy living in the moment with like-minded friends. Here is the rare chance to live in the heart of the maximum city that is Mumbai and yet be removed from its grit and hustle. For those who appreciate the finer things in life the regal Rustomjee Crown beckons.To know more, please visit: https://www.rustomjeecrown-prabhadevi.in/.About Rustomjee: Rustomjee has carved a niche for itself in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes 12.5 million square feet of completed projects; 15 million square feet of ongoing development and another 30 million square feet of planned development in the pipeline, spanning across the best locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Their portfolio currently includes two very large townships, residential spaces, office complexes, retail developments, spaces for healthcare and education spread across BKC Annexe, Khar, off Juhu Circle, Kandivali, Borivali, Virar and Thane. Rustomjee lays emphasis on adding value to the lives of their homeowners through their core business, their CSR initiatives and philanthropy. They have strived to ensure that every blueprint includes child-friendly spaces for parks, playgrounds, and learning rooms and thereby encouraging families to spend quality time with each other.To know more about Rustomjee, please visit us http://www.rustomjee.com. Source: Rustomjee