High Power - Low Price: New Duracell Chhota Power� Alkaline Batteries

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Guaranteed to last 1-year in TV & Set-Top Box remotes for just Rs. 17 a battery! Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Compared to Heavy Duty Zinc-Carbon batteries, Duracell Chhota Power batteries extend your TV viewing time for just a few Rupees more! Every day, millions of families across India enjoy watching their favourite TV shows or the latest breaking news. Key to this joy of viewing are the battery powered remotes: one which starts the TV, but more importantly the one for the Set-Top Box. The latter opens the world to the programs and is the command to flick through the channels. Duracell Chhota Power - Long lasting power for Remote Controls Duracell understands how important TV and its remotes are to Indians. Therefore, the iconic consumer battery company launches an Alkaline battery guaranteed to last one year in remote controls: Duracell Chhota Power. Inspired by a deep dive analysis of how and where Indians mostly use batteries every day, Duracell Chhota Powers unique formula has been optimized for common devices in Indian households, including remotes, such as the one for the Set-Top Box. Enjoy hassle-free channel surfing guaranteed for an entire year! A nationwide dense distribution will ensure that Duracell Chhota Power batteries are available for millions of Indian families for just 17 Rupees a battery. Duracell Chhota Power - Longevity with a Triple Benefit Because Duracell Chhota Power batteries are guaranteed to last one year in a remote control, they:1.Extend the time of TV family joy without any interruption caused by batteries with a lower battery life2.Provide much better value for money and are easier on the family budget. Heres the rationale:One Duracell Alkaline Chhota Power battery is Rs. 17 and guaranteed to last one year in a remote control. Heavy Duty Zinc-Carbon batteries, with lower battery life, sell for Rs. 15.No hassle of changing the batteries often!3.Reduce the amount of unnecessary wasteA longer lasting battery has less impact on the environment.In a way, Heavy Duty Zinc-Carbon batteries may be compared to Duracell Chhota Power batteries as CFL (Compact Fluorescent Light) light bulbs may be compared to LED lights. While both create luminosity, LEDs come with a much more advanced technology, last significantly longer and therefore provide a far superior value for money. Indian households powering their remote controls with Duracell Chhota Power batteries will see those remotes lasting longer than those fitted with zinc-carbon batteries, making it a better and more valuable choice for Indian consumers. Duracell will also continue to provide Duracell Ultra with Up to 100% More Power for those power-hungry devices in Indian homes.About Duracell Duracell is a globally operating iconic consumer battery company and a leading manufacturer of high-performance alkaline batteries also offering speciality cells and rechargeables. Since the launch of the brand in 1965, it has grown to become a global consumer icon, known for its commitment to quality, reliability and innovation. On average 160 Duracell products are sold every second around the world and more and more devices are being launched that require reliable battery power. Since the 1940s when the original company was founded, Duracell has been responsible for many industry firsts, including the first alkaline AA and AAA batteries and the first hearing aid button batteries. Duracell batteries were even first to land on the moon and powered the first Logitech wireless mouse making computer work much more convenient. Duracell Quality Assurance exceeds the requirement of the ISO 9000 standards, and specifies the highest quality of raw materials, rigorous testing and inspection of performance and energy usage. Each single Duracell battery is quality checked before leaving the plant to ensure maximum performance. For decades now, Duracell alkaline batteries are free of any heavy metal. Duracell employs over 3,000 staff around the world and has global regional headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland (Europe & Africa); Singapore (Asia); Miami, FL (Latin America); and Bethel, CT (North America). For information visit www.duracell.in