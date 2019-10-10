High prices: Centre asks Mother Dairy to sell tomato puree

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) To provide relief to consumers from rising tomato prices, the Centre on Thursday directed state-run Mother Dairy to sell tomato puree from Friday through its 400-odd Safal outlets in the national capital. The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting, headed by Consumer Affairs Secretary Avinash K Srivastava, that reviewed the price and supply situation of tomato, a highly perishable vegetable. Tomato prices have shot up to Rs 80 per kg in retail markets in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) due to supply disruption owing to heavy rains in producing states like Maharasthra, Karnataka and Telangana. The private trade data showed tomato price ruling in the range of Rs 60-80 per kg in Delhi depending on the quality and locality, while the government data showed rates of the perishable vegetable at around Rs 60 per kg. "To mitigate the shortfall in availability of tomatoes in Delhi, Safal has agreed to provide tomato puree from all its outlets in Delhi," an official statement said. Tomato puree will be sold at Rs 25 for 200 gram pack (equivalent to 800 grams of fresh tomato) and at Rs 85 for 825 gram pack (equivalent to 2.5 kilos of fresh tomato), it said. "The stocks have already been moved to all the outlets and the sales will begin from tomorrow (11th October, 2019) onwards at all booths," the statement added. PTI LUX ABM