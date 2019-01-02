High reaches in HP get fresh snow; state ready to meet any weather eventuality: Authorities

Shimla, Jan 2 (PTI) Following the IMD's 'orange warning' of heavy snowfall and rain in Himachal Pradesh from January 4 to 6, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Wednesday said it is fully ready to deal with any eventuality.Talking to PTI, Special Secretary, Disaster Management, D C Rana said the state and district control rooms have been put on a state of readiness to deal with any eventuality in view of the weather advisory.Tourists and general public have been advised to avoid the higher reaches in the coming days to avoid any untoward incident, he added.Several high reaches of the state, including the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, Kothi in Kullu district and Kalpa in Kinnaur district received fresh snowfall Wednesday, Meteorological Centre, Shimla, Director Manmohan Singh said.Cold winds were blowing and the sky was overcast in several parts of the state, including Shimla, he added. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at minus 4.6 degrees Celsius from 5.30 pm Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday, Singh said, adding that the minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 3.4 degrees Celsius and minus 1.1 degree Celsius in Kufri. During the same period, the minimum temperature in state capital Shimla was 3.7 degrees Celsius, while it was 0.6 degree Celsius in Manali and 0 degree Celsius in Dalhousie, he said.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday issued a warning of heavy rain and snowfall in most parts of Himachal Pradesh due to western disturbances, especially on Friday and Saturday, the Met centre director said.He asked the authorities concerned to be prepared as heavy rain and snowfall might block roads and cause landslides, especially in regions of high and mid hills. PTI DJI IJT