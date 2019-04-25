High-tech telepresence facility inaugurated in Delhi HC

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Madan B Lokur inaugurated a high-tech telepresence facility in the Delhi High Court on Thursday.Justice Lokur, who is the chairman of the e-Committee of the apex court, inaugurated the telepresence facility along with the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Rajendra Menon.A statement issued by the high court said the Cisco IX 5000 Telepresence System is a single-codec triple-screen system combining high-fidelity audio and video collaboration functionality.The telepresence room has a seating capacity of 18 persons. It also has 4K ultra-high definition cameras and theatre-quality audio. "This is a historic moment for the Indian judiciary and in particular, for the High Court of Delhi, which has been a pioneer in computerisation projects for the judiciary," the statement said.It further said the facility is fitted with camera for sharing any document with the participants.The system can easily integrate with the traditional video-conference system, IP phones and smart devices like desktops, laptops, tablets and mobile phones, using the hardware and software capabilities, the statement said.It added that the system allows a video-conferences to be planned anywhere, including connecting the courtrooms and chambers of judges with any remote location, and also to be pre-scheduled at any time or real-time interactions via multiple modes.Several retired judges of the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court were present at the programme.According to the statement, the telepresence facility has been set-up by the Information Technology branch of the high court under the supervision of the Information Technology Committee of the court comprising justices Rajiv Shakdher, Sanjeev Sachdeva and Naveen Chawla. PTI URD SKV RC