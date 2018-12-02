High voter turnouts in MP, C'garh reflect people's trust in BJP governments: BJP leader

Lucknow, Dec 2 (PTI) Buoyed by the high voter turnouts in the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh polls, a BJP leader Sunday said it reflected people's trust in the governments led by the party in their respective states and exuded confidence that the saffron party will romp home in three of the five poll-bound states."It is indeed very good to see that the people of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have voted in large numbers. This proves that the people of these states have reposed their faith in the respective BJP governments."They are still enthusiastic about the good work done by the governments in their states and hence, they have gone out in such large numbers to cast their votes," Uttar Pradesh BJP general secretary Pankaj Singh told PTI here on the sidelines of the party's "Kamal Sandesh Yatra"."I am confident that the BJP will register (poll) victories in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan," he said.The polling percentage in Chhattisgarh was 76.35, while in Madhya Pradesh, it was 74.61.Singh said through the "Kamal Sandesh Yatra", organised to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the saffron party will seek to spread the teachings and values of the Father of the Nation, along with the achievements of the BJP governments, among the masses."This will effectively cover all the Lok Sabha and Assembly segments (of the state) and eventually, reach lakhs of people," he said, adding that the "yatra" that started on December 1 will continue till December 15 and attempt to cover every village in the state.Singh said it was a common practice for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to engage people and take their feedback on various issues through such initiatives."We are also asking the people what do they expect from the BJP and what are their aspirations," he said.Singh, along with the office-bearers of the BJP's city unit, visited various localities of the state capital Sunday and interacted with people from different walks of life.While the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram Assembly elections were held last month, Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls on December 7. The results for all the five states will be announced on December 11. PTI NAV RC