High wind speed keeps Delhi's pollution in check

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) High wind speed kept Delhi's pollution level in check, which was recorded in the "moderate" category on Thursday, according to authorities.According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 170.An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the "moderate" category, 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", while an AQI between 401 and 500 is considered "severe".In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Greater Noida also recorded "moderate" air quality, the CPCB said.The overall PM2.5 levels -- fine particulate matters in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers -- in Delhi was 70, while the PM10 level was 131, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said.The SAFAR said the overall air quality in Delhi was in the "moderate" category."Sporadic rainfall could not help much is precipitating pollution but high wind speed could keep it in check and nullified the additional moisture impact which increases pollution," SAFAR said."Wind speed is likely to reduce now. AQI is predicted to remains in moderate to poor category in next three days," it said.