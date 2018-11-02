Higher reaches of HP receive fresh snowfall

Shimla, Nov 2 (PTI) The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Friday while other parts of the state witnessed light rainfall due to a western disturbance, the meteorological department said.Lahaul-Spiti, higher reaches of Kullu, Mandi and Chamba districts experienced light to moderate snowfall and some other areas of the state received light rainfall, Director of Shimla Meteorological Centre Manmohan Singh said.Snowfall in the higher reaches and rain at other places is likely to occur on Saturday too, he said.Rohtang received one feet snowfall, Keylong Sub Divisional Magistrate Amar Negi said.Keylong, district headquarter of Lahaul-Spiti district, received six inches of snowfall, he added.Bus services in Lahaul-Spiti were suspended as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incidents, deputy commissioner Ashwani Chaudhary said.A special bus was run to help 60 persons, who were stranded in various parts of the district due to the snowfall, reach Manali, he said.The administration urged the people to avoid stepping out of their homes, especially in the higher reaches. PTI DJI CORR DIVDIV