Higher reaches of Kashmir reach fresh snowfall

Srinagar, Feb 21 (PTI) The higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while the plains were lashed with rains overnight, the MET Office said on Thursday.An official of the MET Department said the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded 29 cms of snow, while Kupwara received 11 cms of fresh snowfall during the night.Snow was also recorded in some areas like Banihal and Jawahar Tunnel along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the official said.He said there are reports of fresh snowfall in few other areas in the higher reaches of the valley.The plain areas, including summer capital Srinagar, received intermittent rains during the night which continued till the morning on Thursday.The MET Office has said there is possibility of rain/ snow at widespread places in the state, with heavy falls at isolated places in Kashmir and heavy to very heavy falls /thunderstorms at isolated places in Jammu on Thursday. It forecast scattered rain/snow at isolated places across the state on Friday. PTI SSB MIJ DVDV