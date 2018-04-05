Highlights of RBI monetary policy

Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) Following are the highlights of the first bi-monthly monetary statement for 2018-19:

* RBI keeps key lending rate (repo) on hold at 6 per cent;

* Reverse repo rate stands at 5.75 per cent, bank rate at 6.25 per cent;

* Inflation projection revised downwards to 4.7-5.1 per cent in H1 of FY19 & 4.4 per cent in H2;

* Recent volatility in crude prices has imparted uncertainty to the near-term outlook on inflation;

* RBI flag risks to inflation from fiscal slippages at the level of states;

* GDP growth projected to strengthen from 6.6 in FY18 to 7.4 per cent in FY19;

* GDP growth projected at 7.3-7.4 per cent in H1 of FY19 & 7.3-7.6 per cent in H2;

* Clearer signs of revival in investment activities; exports to get boost from improvement in global demand;

* Next meeting of 6-member MPC on June 5 and 6. PTI NKD CS BAL BAL