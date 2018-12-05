Highlights of RBI monetary policy

Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) The following are the highlights of the fifth bi-monthly monetary statement for 2018-19:* RBI keeps key lending rate (repo) unchanged at 6.5 pc* Reverse repo rate stands at 6.25 pc, bank rate at 6.75 pc, CRR at 4 pc* Projects retail inflation to be between 2.7-3.2 pc in October-March* Retains GDP growth estimate at 7.4 pc for current fiscal* Projects April-September growth for 2019-20 at 7.5 pc with downside risks* Says time apposite to strengthen domestic macroeconomic fundamentals* Fiscal discipline critical to create space and crowd-in private investment * Lower rabi sowing may adversely affect agriculture, rural demand* Financial market volatility, slowing global demand and rising trade tensions pose negative risk to exports* Decline in crude oil prices is expected to boost growth prospects * Credit offtake strengthened even as global financial conditions tightened * Next meeting of the MPC on February 5-7. PTI JD DRR