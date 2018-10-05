Highlights of RBI monetary policy

Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) The following are the highlights of the fourth bi-monthly monetary statement for 2018-19:* RBI keeps key lending rate (repo) unchanged at 6.5 pc* Reverse repo rate stands at 6.25 pc, bank rate at 6.75 pc, CRR at 4 pc* Projects retail inflation to rise to 3.8-4.5 pc in October-March* Retains GDP growth estimate at 7.4 pc for current fiscal* Global economic activity becoming uneven, outlook clouded by uncertainties* Excise cut in petrol and diesel will moderate retail inflation* Rise in oil prices may have a bearing on disposable incomes, dent profit margins of corporates* Oil prices remain vulnerable to further upside pressures* Global, domestic financial conditions tightened, may dampen investment activity* Exports outlook uncertain* Fiscal slippage at the centre/state to have a bearing on the inflation outlook, besides heightening market volatility and crowding out private investment* Inflation outlook needs a close vigil over the next few months, several upside risks persist * Trade tensions, volatile and rising oil prices, and tightening global financial conditions pose substantial risks to growth, inflation outlook* Calls for further strengthening of domestic macroeconomic fundamentals * Next meeting of the MPC on December 3-5. PTI JD BALBAL