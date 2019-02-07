Highlights of RBI monetary policy

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Following are the highlights of the sixth bi-monthly monetary statement for 2018-19 by the RBI: * RBI cuts key lending rate (repo) by 0.25 pc to 6.25 pc* Reverse repo rate cut to 6 pc, bank rate to 6.5 pc, CRR unchanged at 4 pc* Headline inflation estimates revised down to 2.8 pc in March quarter, 3.2-3.4 pc in first half of next fiscal and 3.9 pc in Q3 of FY'20* Projects GDP growth to accelerate to 7.4 pc next fiscal, from 7.2 pc in 2018-19* Pegs April-September growth in range of 7.2-7.4 pc, and 7.5 pc in Q3 of 2019-20 * Oil price outlook hazy, trade tensions to weigh on global growth prospects * Union budget proposals to boost demand by raising disposable incomes * To revise definition of bulk deposits as single rupee deposits of Rs 2 crore and above from Rs 1 crore currently* To issue guidelines to harmonise major categories of NBFCs * Proposes to set up a task force on Offshore Rupee Markets to ensure Rupee value stability * Removes restrictions on Foreign Portfolio Investors investing in corporate debt market* To come out with discussion paper on Payment Gateway Service Providers and Payment Aggregators* Hikes limit of collateral-free agricultural loans to Rs 1.6 lakh from Rs 1 lakh, to help small and marginal farmers* Constitutes Working Group to review agricultural credit* Monetary policy committee votes 4:2 in favour of rate cut, unanimous on change in stance* 2 MPC members Chetan Ghate and Viral Acharya were for status quo in rates* Next meeting of the MPC from April 2-4. PTI JD ANUANU